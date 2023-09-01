Labor Day weekend brings a slew of live music performances across Loudoun, but on Sunday you can see many of your favorites all on one stage. LoCo Fest 2023 will be held from noon to 9 p.m. with more than 25 musicians rotating across the stage at 868 Estate Winery near Hillsboro.
Produced by Todd Brooks, the event raises money for talented musicians in Loudoun County to purchase equipment to help further their careers in music. To date, more than $40,000 in music equipment has been donated to throught the campaign.
In addition to Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions, Sunday’s lineup includes the Cosmic Strings Duo; Rob Hoey; More Than Blonde; Will Shepard; Shotgun Highway; Laura Cashman; Lucas Mason; Something’s Brewing; Gary Smallwood and Mike Ault; the Talton Brothers; rising stars Ed Chong, Nikolas Hadeed, and Carleigh Jane; Liberty Street; Sela Campbell; the Bad Press Band; and The Reflex.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.