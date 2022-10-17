About 30 farms and shops opened their doors for Loudoun's Fall Farm Tour over the weekend.
Visitors got to see everything from livestock, flower farms, a new hemp-growing operation and Loudoun farming history to stores packed with locally-grown and locally-made goods and produce.
This year, participants also had a chance at winning Western Loudoun Experience prize pack with a one-night stay in western Loudoun, dinner, wine tastings, and tours.
Wyatt Crush holds up a chick at his family's Spring House Farm during the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
A display at the Hamilton Mercantile during the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Piglets greet visitors to Spring House Farm during the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Chicks at Spring House Farm during the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Piglets eat at Spring House Farm during the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
The Hamilton Mercantile, a stop on the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
