wyatt crush 3.jpg

Wyatt Crush holds up a chick at his family's Spring House Farm during the Loudoun Fall Farm Tour Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

 Renss Greene/Loudoun Now

About 30 farms and shops opened their doors for Loudoun's Fall Farm Tour over the weekend.

Visitors got to see everything from livestock, flower farms, a new hemp-growing operation and Loudoun farming history to stores packed with locally-grown and locally-made goods and produce.

This year, participants also had a chance at winning Western Loudoun Experience prize pack with a one-night stay in western Loudoun, dinner, wine tastings, and tours.

2022 Loudoun Fall Farm Tour

Renss Greene is the deputy editor of Loudoun Now. He primarily covers Loudoun County government.

