The Clerk of the Circuit Court historic records team will host a special program for Black History Month in February.
“Navigating Slavery: The Goose Creek Meeting and the Hopkins Family” is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Goose Creek Meeting House, 18204 Lincoln Road in Purcellville. The program includes presentations by the historic records team and scholars from Johns Hopkins University, discussing the Hopkins family’s role in relation to slavery and the Goose Creek Meeting Quaker community’s view of slavery in Loudoun.
The free program is presented by the Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court, Goose Creek Friends, Johns Hopkins University and the Black History Committee of the Friends of the Thomas Balch Library. For more information, contact the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Historic Records and Deed Research Division at 703-737-8775 or clerks-archives@loudoun.gov.
More information about the Clerk’s Historic Records and Deed Research Division is online at loudoun.gov/clerkarchives.
