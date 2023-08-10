Loudoun County brewers made a strong showing again this year in the annual Virginia Craft Beer Cup, the largest competition of its kind.
Five Loudoun breweries took home medals in that crowded field. Four of them—Dirt Farm Brewing, Lost Barrel Brewing, Harvest Gap Brewery and Black Hoof Brewery—are regular award winners at the cup. But this year, Loudoun Brewing Company joined the county’s award winners, in the brewery’s first year entering the contest, hosted at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn.
It was also another record year for the cup, according to contest organizers. A record 125 breweries competed, according to the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, including 35 new participants, with 471 beers entered.
In that crowded field, Loudoun Brewing’s Polished Foxx saison placed third in Belgian ales, a category that this year encompassed a range of styles.
Owner and head brewer Phil Fust said it’s a beer made to accompany fine foods. It’s named for Chef Erik Foxx-Nettnin, the former Magnolias at the Mill chef who goes by the Polished Foxx in his catering business.
“If there is an elevated place for beer, that’s definitely where that beer is supposed to be,” Fust said. “Not just run of the mill, it’s got some coriander and orange peel, some very different flavors, not a simple beer to make. And apparently the crowd went wild.”
Under Fust, Loudoun Brewing always offers an eclectic mix of drinks. Current offerings range from a blueberry seltzer cocktail, to a saison with some spice called Jalapeño Business, to reliable favorites like Phil’s Pils pilsner. And since he started making beer at Loudoun Brewing in 2017, he said the brewery has produced more than 500 beers.
But he said he’d never joined the Virginia Craft Beer Guild or competed simply because the business has kept him busy.
“I hadn't joined the guild initially because I didn't think I had time to give back to them,” he said.
He’s no less busy now, but said he found time to get involved, including with new pending legislation that would allow breweries to do their own distribution up to a limited amount—a potential game-changer for small breweries like Loudoun Brewing. And he said now that he’s joined and competed, it was well worth it. “It’s encouraged me to go after it even more,” he said.
Polished Foxx, which will soon return with the cooler weather, is not Fust’s only collaboration outside the tasting room. He also created and brews the tangerine pale ale sold exclusively—and quickly—at the Tarara Summer Concert Series and said he’s working on a beer for suicide prevention awareness with domestic violence nonprofit LAWS.
Keeping Tarara concertgoers stocked with beer has kept him so busy that this year he hasn’t had as much time for his typical experimentation. But he said he’s just created a new beer, an extra pale ale named Obvious Antidote, and he’s “very freaking happy with it.” In fact, he’s already called his shot— “we’ll win more in ‘24, there's not any doubt.”
“If this beer doesn’t win a medal in ’24, I’ll be staggered,” he said.
That will put him in good company, in a county that always brews up winners.
This year, Dirt Farm showed off its unconventional stylings, winning first place in fruit for its Peachy Mother Pucker, and second place in alternative grains or sugars for its Honey Helles. Lost Barrel Brewing put in a strong performance in IPAS, bringing home the first-place prize in double IPAs for its Stratazacca Double IPA, and second place in hazy IPAs for its Lost Barrel Hazy IPA. And Barnhouse Brewery placed first in monastic ales with the Barnhouse X and took home an honorable mention in international lagers for its Morning Wood.
They were joined by Harvest Gap Brewery, third in pale European lagers with Devil Dog Helles; and Black Hoof Brewing, third in smoke with its Morning Fog Rauchbier.
And the newest entry to Loudoun’s craft beer scene, Prince William County-based Water’s End Brewery which just opened a new location in Village at Leesburg, took home a second-place prize for its Grand Cru barley wine.
