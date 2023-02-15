Representation matters. It’s a running theme in this winter’s Loudoun’s arts scene. From community theater to youth symphony, works by artists of color are front and center as Loudoun observes Black History Month.
This month brings the local debut of William Grant Still's “Afro-American Symphony” by the Loudoun Symphony Youth Orchestra on Feb. 18. The following weekend marks a groundbreaking community theater event in Loudoun with Sterling Playmakers’ production of Lorraine Hansberry’s classic play “A Raisin in the Sun.”
LYSO Presents “Afro-American Symphony” Feb. 18
LYSO music director Hayden Denesha wanted to shake up the repertoire for the group’s Philharmonic Orchestra, its highest-level ensemble. William Grant Still’s “Afro-American Symphony,” the first symphony written by a Black composer to be performed by a leading American orchestra, was the perfect place to start.
“Symphony orchestras in general—and the Loudoun Symphony is part of this—are trying to do more with programming underrepresented groups in our communities and concert halls,” Denesha said. “I wanted to make sure the youth orchestra was doing their part, too … Youth orchestra at the end of the day is still a teaching environment. … Kids are very passionate about these ideas, and they’re very much a part of the current change and dynamic in our culture. I wanted them to feel included in this.”
Still’s 1930 symphony, inspired by the work of noted African-American poet Paul Laurence Dunbar and combining traditional symphonic form with jazz and blues rhythms, was a perfect fit. In addition to rehearsing the music, the group has also discussed the historical background of the piece.
“It’s a great starting point for them,” Denesha said. “It’s a great conversation.”
Denesha knew the students in LYSO’s top youth orchestra were ready for the challenge. And the piece has been met with enthusiasm from young musicians and their families.
“The parents tell me their kids are so excited about it because it’s so different from what they play in school, from what they would normally play in youth orchestra. It’s just great for everyone involved—the kids, the parents, the community at large,” he said.
“This piece is more modern than the classical pieces I usually play. The feeling is different. … It’s a mix of jazz and classical music. It was a big milestone for jazz music, the combining of both styles,” said LYSO violinist Alyssa Pryor, a sophomore at Riverside High School now in her second season with LYSO.
“It’s very jazz-like, bridging the gap between jazz and classical. The way the instruments are used—it’s not something we get every day in the orchestra. It’s a different experience,” added percussionist Daniel Burbano, a Briar Woods High School junior in his fourth season with LYSO.
For the group’s director, now in his third season with LYSO, bringing Still’s work to Loudoun is a way to inspire young musicians and audiences alike.
“With Black History Month, celebrating William Grant Still and the history of America’s place in classical music is important,” Denesha said. “I’m a firm fan and believer in this piece and everything it stands for, and I hope the community feels the same”
Loudoun Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Philharmonic Orchestra presents William Grant Still’s complete “Afro-American Symphony” as part of the LYSO winter concert Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at Lightridge High School. Admission is free but advance registration is required. For registration and information, go to loudounsymphony.org.
Sterling Playmakers’ ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ Feb. 24-March 5
Director Lauren Baker has strong personal and artistic ties to Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic play “A Raisin in the Sun.”
“I’ve grown up with this play,” Baker said. “My parents taught me from a young age the importance of African-American culture, arts, history … everything.”
Baker’s parents met during a 1970s production of the play in Baltimore when her mother, Shirlyn, was the director and her father, Calvin, was cast in the play. Now, as a board member with Sterling Playmakers, Baker and her board thought the time was right to bring a play about an African-American family, written by an African-American playwright with a predominantly Black cast to Loudoun. The Playmakers production runs Feb. 24 through March 5 in Sterling.
“I’ve always been a big believer in creating opportunity when I feel like there’s not an opportunity,” Baker said. “This type of show was probably the first that Playmakers was able to do with a predominantly African-American cast. Stories like these sometimes get overlooked.”
Sterling Playmakers is partnering with the City of Fairfax Theatre Company, which will produce “Clybourne Park,” Bruce Norris’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 21st Century spin-off to “A Raisin in the Sun,” following the Loudoun production.
“That’s what I feel like community theater is all about. Representation matters,” Baker said.
Hansberry’s iconic play, which debuted on Broadway in 1959, is set on Chicago’s South Side. It delves into divergent dreams and conflicts among three generations of the Younger family after the death of the family patriarch leaves a hefty life insurance policy. The play’s well-known characters include Walter Lee Younger, his wife Ruth, sister Beneatha and mother Lena, known as Mama. Lena dreams of a new home in a better neighborhood in Chicago. Walter Lee wants to buy a liquor store and run his own business while Beneatha has her sights set on medical school.
Loudoun actor Robin Lynn Reaves, who plays Lena Younger, has appeared in several Sterling Playmakers productions. She applauds the company for using alternative casting (casting actors of color in traditionally white roles) in several recent productions but says the current production goes a step further.
“‘Raisin in the Sun’ is a Black story. It’s written by a Black playwright about a Black family starring Black actors. That’s extremely unique,” Reaves said. “I applaud Lauren for stepping up and being part of the board and choosing this phenomenal story. … These are stories that this community has been wanting to be told. I hope that this is just a start of many, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Newcomer Tyrus Sanders, who recently moved to Sterling from Montgomery County, MD, is cast as Walter Lee Younger.
“‘Raisin in the Sun’ is one of the first plays I ever read. It introduced me to theater as a whole but also to Black theater as well,” Sanders said. “I do applaud Sterling Playmakers for moving into this diverse base of casting. This is a natural progression. Once I saw this opportunity, I just had to jump on it–the iconic role of Walter Lee.”
The play’s iconic roles have also drawn actors of color from around the region. Prince George's County, MD-based actor and singer Angela Whitaker has dreamed of playing Beneatha since seeing the classic 1961 movie based on the play.
“This is a girl who really has a lot going for her,” Whitaker said. “She’s intelligent and she thinks differently. She seems to be pushed aside, but she doesn’t let that deter her.
Fairfax County-based attorney Marguerite Driessen, a returning actor with Sterling Playmakers, has embraced the role of Walter Lee’s wife Ruth Younger.
“Current events have contributed to my embracing her more than I would have five years ago. I identify with this person who has a dream, is at a place in life where she wants to protect her family,” Driessen said. “It’s hard to be hopeful for generations when we are in 2023 fighting battles I know my parents fought… [Raisin] is a timeless story of life in the struggle to hold onto hope despite hardship, despite disappointment–to try to forge a path to make things better if not for yourselves at least for your children. And that is something I so identify with and wanted to be part of.”
Sterling Playmakers’ production of “A Raisin in the Sun” runs Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5 at Seneca Ridge Middle School. Tickets are $18. For tickets and information, go to sterlingplaymakers.org.
