The second annual LoCo Kids Fest will return to Segra Field Monday, Sept. 4 from 11 am. – 3 p.m. with games, food, and family fun.
Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services’ Kids Fest will feature activities and games for the kids, touch-a-truck with Loudoun public safety vehicles, live music, food trucks, moon bounces and even a petting zoo. The festival will be hosted in the Segra Field parking lot in Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, at 42095 Loudoun United Drive, Leesburg.
The festival is scheduled rain or shine. In case of severe weather, parks and rec will post cancellation notices to social media and at loudoun.gov/prcs.
