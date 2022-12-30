The Leesburg Commission on Public Art is distributing a 2023 wall calendar featuring images of town scenes created by local artists.
The calendar is available for free.
In September, COPA issued a call to artists seeking images to be considered for the project. More than one hundred were received.
An advisory panel worked with the commission to select 13 photographs used in the calendar.
“We are pleased to showcase the best of Leesburg through the eyes of local artists,” Commission Chair Jeanette Ward said about the project. “The number and quality of submissions we received were beyond what we hoped for in our first year for this project.”
Calendars may be picked up at Leesburg Town Hall, Thomas Balch Library, Ida Lee Recreation Center, Leesburg Executive Airport and the Leesburg Police Department.
For more information, contact Leah Kosin at lkosin@leesburgva.gov.
