Purcellville is gearing up for next weekend’s Music and Arts Festival, with a host of local performers, artists and vendors set to gather at Dillon’s Woods and inside the Bush Tabernacle Skating Rink. The free festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
The lineup for the main stage in Dillion’s Woods kicks off with two bands that won top prizes in the Loudoun Youth Battle of the Bands competition—38Dawgs and Downe Lands—followed by a roster of local favorites: Talton Brothers Band, The Shamrockers, Rowdy Ace Band, Speakeasy Band, and Rick Reaves Jazz.
On the community stage next to the Bush Tabernacle, the Woodgrove High School Something Rotten Players and the Loudoun Valley High School Comedy Cult will rotate sets throughout the afternoon.
The Art Hall Stage inside the skating rink will feature performances by Bryan Baxter Folk and Roll, the Blue Ridge Thunder Cloggers, Willie White, the Misneach Irish Dance Academy, and the Celtic Rhythm School of Dance
In addition to live music, the event includes an art exhibit, games, chalk art, local vendors will be selling hand-crafted items, food, drink, and more. There also will be a festival scavenger hunt.
The Purcellville Music and Arts Festival is hosted by the Town of Purcellville, the Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, and the Purcellville Arts Council. For more information and schedule details, go to purcellvillemusicandartsfestival.com.
