Leesburg’s favorite holiday concert, Jingle Jam, made its triumphant return to the Tally Ho Theatre stage for the first time since 2019 on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
Once again, people lined up in the early morning hours when tickets went onsale in November to the Leesburg tradition. It’s the only chance to see so many of Loudoun’s musical stars in one place—the Jingle Jam Band, launched by Todd Wright and Stilson Greene in 2007, now includes Wright, Jon Carroll, Gary Smallwood, Tobias Smith, Mark Williams, Kim Pittinger, Prescott Engle and Cal Everett, who now helps organize the show since Greene retired from organizing the show.
And on Saturday night the band was back in form, performing holiday hits both modern and classic. The event was also a fundraiser for Loudoun Hunger Relief and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Mid-Atlantic VA.\
Cal Everett performs at Tally Ho Theatre for Jingle Jam Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
