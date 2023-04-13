Let me make the songs for the people,
Songs for the old and young;
Songs to stir like a battle-cry
Wherever they are sung.
From “Songs for the People” by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper
For Evalynn Bogusz, poetry means lifting voices and stirring hearts.
Bogusz, a senior at Heritage High School and the Academy of Science, won Virginia’s Poetry Out Loud competition last month and moves on to the national finals in May.
The competition, which combines memorization and high-energy recitation, requires students to dive deep into their selected poems, connect with the texts, and put their own spin on the words of acclaimed poets.
“When you’re reciting [a poem], you have to be so aware of every word and what every line means–every minute shift that’s going on within the poem,” she said. “Reading it, you’re trying to get an idea of what did [the poet] do with it. When you’re reciting it, it’s, ‘How can I take that and make it my own–what can I do with this poem?’”
The state-level competition was organized by the Virginia Commission for the Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. Woodgrove High School sophomore Daniela Vitello was also among 12 finalists in the state competition, an impressive showing for Loudoun Public School students in a field of finalists that included students from public schools, governor’s schools and private schools around the commonwealth. As Virginia’s state champ, Bogusz moves on to the national finals May 8 through 10 in Washington, DC, where she’ll compete against top orators from 55 states and U.S. territories.
Competitors select poems from an anthology created for the competition, choosing works of different lengths and from different time periods. For Bogusz, all three of her pieces struck a chord.
“I think they all resonated for slightly different reasons, but there was something about the language or the structure or the imagery that jumped out to me. They each had a powerful message that I enjoyed and I wanted to get across in my own way,” Bogusz said.
Bogusz chose contemporary New York-based poet Desiree Alvarez’s “‘Un Tintero’ Inkwell.”
The bilingual poem immediately appealed to Bogusz, who attended Virginia’s Governor’s Spanish Language Academy last summer.
“It’s got a very powerful message about healing from the injustices of the past, of colonization and reckoning with that,” Bogusz said.
Bogusz reached out to the poet, who helped her prepare her recitation.
When I’m selecting my poems, I like to research them and figure out what’s the story behind them,” Bogusz said. “[Alvarez] gave me some great feedback and encouragement.”
For her pre-20th century piece, Bogusz chose “Songs for the People” by the 19th Century African American poet Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, which taps into the need for poetry and the arts during challenging times and connected with Bogusz’s own passion for the arts.
“I love the sounds of it and how it’s got a lot of shifts of tone and emotion within the poem. … It also has a lot of reflection on my journey with Poetry Out Loud and art in general,” she said.
Bogusz’s final selection for the state and national competitions was the tender and evocative “Meeting at an Airport” by the Palestinian poet Taha Muhammad Ali, who died in 2011.
Bogusz started her Poetry Out Loud journey her freshman year at Heritage when her English teacher, Colleen Dobbs, encouraged her to compete. Competing at the school level helped her learn how to dramatize poems and make them accessible to classmates and judges. Bogusz won her school competition her freshman year and went on to win the regional competition the following year. Moving forward and observing fellow competitors at every level has helped her perfect her craft: “What kinds of techniques are these people using? How can I apply some of these techniques on my own?”
Bogusz has a background in community theater and loves the performing arts, but her demanding high school schedule doesn’t allow her to participate in Heritage’s theater program.
Bogusz was an award winner in Environmental Science at this year’s LCPS Regional Science and Engineering Fair and leads an extracurricular robotics team. At press time, Bogusz was still deciding between top colleges and plans for a career in environmental science.
“Poetry Out Loud was letting me express that same sort of thing and use it as a creative outlet in the same way that acting and theater were for me,” she said.
For Bogusz, the state competition in Richmond was rewarding because of the level of competition but also the spirit of camaraderie and mutual support. And the national competition promises more intense and amazing experiences as a teenage renaissance woman wraps up her high school career.
“It was the most impressive group of orators that I’d gotten to witness,” she said. “Getting that full immersion and seeing how supportive everyone is and what a great environment with so many talented people–it was phenomenal.”
For more information about Virginia’s Poetry Out Loud program, go to vca.virginia.gov.
Virginia Public Media will broadcast Virginia’s Poetry Out Loud competition on Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. on VPM PBS, with a repeat broadcast on Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m. on VPM PBS Plus. For more information, go to vpm.org.
