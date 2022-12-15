22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating.
That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
For the past several weeks, Hassler’s home in the Woodlea Hills neighborhood south of Leesburg has drawn lines of visitors to its 30-minute music and light extravaganza, complete with singing Christmas trees, color-changing pixel displays and thousands of twinkling lights set to carefully chosen holiday songs.
For Hassler, it’s a year-round passion that comes to fruition at Christmas. Throughout the year, he works on building props, adding lights, landscaping and planning music and light coordination.
“I joke with people that it’s a year-round hobby. This is where everything we’ve done actually shows up in lights, and people can see what we’ve been doing the rest of the year,” Hassler said.
Hassler got his show rolling in 2014 after checking out the Halloween show at the nationally famous Edwards Landing Lights house across town.
“I saw Edwards Landing Lights on the national news. Down in the corner it said Leesburg, Virginia. I was like, I’ve got to go find this guy,” he said.
Edwards Landing light guru Brandon Bullis has been a mentor and inspiration for Hassler.
With Bullis taking a year off in 2022, he’s encouraging fans to check out Hassler’s show. And Hassler is stepping up to the plate big time.
Hassler started with a modest 167-strand blue light show with a single controller set to “Let It Go,” and he still incorporates that initial sequence in the rotation. But the show has grown up around it, adding thousands of lights each year. Hassler’s display now features 22,000 lights with plans to keep expanding.
“I’m going for what I call the Griswold factor. I’m shooting for 25,000 lights,” Hassler said.
For Hassler, putting together the light show taps into both his techie and creative sides. Hassler, who has a computer science degree and an engineering background, programs the show using the Light-O-Rama software. He has set up a director on the patio that sends the commands via wires and cables to the lights and props and plays the music through an FM transmitter so visitors can tune in in their cars.
Over the past eight years, Hassler has built a collection of thousands of commercial-grade lights.
“They’re meant to be out in the elements. They’re made to be abused by light shows,” he said.
Hassler is also a musician and music lover, and planning the songs for the 30-minute show and coordinating the lighting is the most rewarding part of the process.
“I pick a song and kind of visualize in my head what I would want it to be visually and start programming it,” he said.
For example, the lighting show’s penultimate song, Lindsey Stirling’s “Carol of the Bells,” starts out in the shrubs near the house and builds from there.
“The whole thing builds up and it also moves out from the house, so it adds depth,” he said.
Hassler was a high school marching band trombonist and Loudoun County High School band dad (his two children are now in college) who still volunteers with school’s band program. Music and lighting have long been a passion.
“When I was younger and used to go to concerts, obviously you’re going to listen to the music, but I was always watching the lights,” he said.
The 30-minute Woodlea Hills show kicks off with the Griswold “Hallelujah'' opener and moves from Mariah Carey to Burl Ives and other favorites, wrapping up with Panic at the Disco’s “The Greatest Show.”
And while putting the show together takes plenty of time and money, the hit to Hassler’s electricity bill is minimal thanks to LED technology.
“It’s pennies a night to run this,” he said.
Hassler said he’s also in the perfect spot for the show—on a large lot on a cul-de-sac with room for visitors to park and watch. He also has just the right house to serve as a canvas for his masterpiece.
“A big white house is perfect for reflecting the lights,” he said.
Hassler said he started out as a Halloween guy but has become a Christmas convert when it comes to his display.
“Halloween was always the bigger one for me. When I saw Brandon’s [Bullis] Halloween show across town, I was all in. … But I was kind of limited with what I could do,” he said. “Pretty quickly, I decided I was more in favor of Christmas because I can do so much more.”
Hassler still does a popular Halloween display, but it’s more limited in size and scope.
“It’s not nearly as many lights as this but it’s still a good show,” he said.
And the Christmas show is a big community builder. The Woodlea Manor and Woodlea Hills neighborhoods are extra festive, and beautifully lit yards appear to be a thing in the neighborhood.
For Hassler, the season means kids shouting lyrics to favorite songs, families snacking on popcorn in the back of a pickup truck and a carload of moms on a girls’ night. Even the grumpiest grow-ups crack a smile once the show gets going.
“I’ll go out and talk to people. Once they realize it’s our house, they light up like little kids,” Hassler said. “I find that all really cool.”
Woodlea Hills Lights is located at 607 Hillview Place SW in Leesburg and runs nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. For more information and to check out past years’ videos, go to facebook.com/woodleahillslights and check out the YouTube channel at woodleahillslights.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.