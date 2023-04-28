The Loudoun Symphony Orchestra has appointed Kim Allen Kluge as its new music director.
During the Loudoun Symphony Association search, it received credentials from more than 100 conductors around the globe. The Search Committee chose four finalists who prepared a concert for the LSO’s 2022-2023 season. LSO’s musicians and concert attendees participated in the process by evaluating each candidate’s effectiveness and performance after each concert that was presented.
Kluge’s experience includes serving as conductor of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra for more than 27 years. During his time in that role, he became a leader in the Washington Inter-Arts Movement to create many social justice arts programs and projects including the first El Sistema program in the Washington, DC, region as well as the Music Diaries Project, a grassroots inter-arts approach designed to bring greater diversity and inclusiveness to performing arts organizations.
According to the announcement, Kluge composes socially conscious music in partnership with his wife, Kathryn. They created the score for Martin Scorcese’s movie, “Silence,” and have aligned themselves with filmmakers who share their passion for using art to build bridges of understanding between people.
“I believe in the power of music to inspire, transcend, unite communities and to bring about positive change in the world. I’m thrilled to join the Loudoun Symphony Association and the Loudoun community as we create music together! See you at the concerts,” Kluge stated.
“Kim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. His passion for music and community were evident in his finalist concert. Kim’s strong desire to collaborate makes for a bright future for the Loudoun Symphony and our entire community,” Loudoun Symphony Board President Matt Banner stated.
Now in its 32nd season, Loudoun Symphony provides a variety of programs designed to enrich, educate, engage and entertain. It presents a season of seven in-person orchestral concerts, as well as virtual performances. The educational outreach program includes the Loudoun Symphony Youth Orchestra program, which provides performance opportunities for students through four ensembles and intensive training through a week-long Summer Orchestral Institute.
Learn more at loudounsymphony.org.
