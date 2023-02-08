Juliana MacDowell’s New Album to Honor Nashville Producer Bil VornDick

After a five-and-a-half-year rollercoaster full of surreal highs and tragic lows, Americana singer-songwriter Juliana MacDowell is proud to approach the release of her third album: Big Old Yellow Moon.
When Get Out Loudoun last interviewed MacDowell in 2019, she was recording her third album in Nashville while simultaneously finalizing her second album.
For her second album, "Leaving Home," MacDowell signed to the Key West-based record label Conch Town. After a three-month build-up of singles, music videos, photography, and interviews, MacDowell landed an article in the prestigious, Nashville-based “American Songwriter” magazine.
“I got a call from my Nashville songwriter that morning saying, ‘Girl, you just hit the big time. You can have any gig you want now.’ And a friend in Hawaii called me and said, ‘Oh my god! I read your interview in this magazine.’ So, everything was great,” MacDowell said.
“And guess what time that was? That was March 2020, and we were slated to release [Leaving Home] on the 13th of March. That’s Friday the 13th. That weekend, the whole world shut down. It was terrible.”
Despite the less-than-ideal timing of Leaving Home’s release, there was one major opportunity keeping her going: The creation of her third album alongside the legendary Nashville producer Bil VornDick.
MacDowell first met VornDick on Labor Day weekend in 2017. When Loudoun developer Hobie Mitchell heard her perform one evening at MacDowell’s Brew Kitchen, he offered to send MacDowell’s first album to one of his friends in the music industry.
The next day, MacDowell received a call from VornDick asking her to set up a gig in Loudoun so he could see her perform.
VornDick was a nine-time Grammy-winning producer and 40-time Grammy nominee known for launching the careers of folk, bluegrass, and Americana greats including Alison Krauss, Ralph Stanley, and Béla Fleck.
He also happened to be a Herndon High School graduate with strong ties to the Northern Virginia music scene.
In the 1970s, VornDick ran sound for Berryville’s Watermelon Park Fest (now known as Watermelon Pickers Festival). Later, he moved to Nashville, graduated from the music-business program at Belmont University, and became one of the university’s most prolific audio engineers.
“It was kind of like a moment from ‘The Godfather.’ Like, you’re meeting The Godfather,” MacDowell said.
“[VornDick] was this big guy, and he was just sitting at this table [in MacDowell’s]. I go over and sit down, and he’s like, ‘OK, you know why I’m here.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, listen to the music, right?’ And he said, ‘I’d like to work with you.’”
VornDick worked with the likes of Loretta Lynn, Trace Adkins, Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Don Henley, Vince Gill, Dierks Bentley, and countless others—and now that included Juliana MacDowell.
“So, the next year [2017-2018] was about writing songs and trying to prepare myself,” said MacDowell.
“I went down and stayed at Bil’s house with him and his wife. That’s the way he worked. He insisted on getting to know his artists. … He was fascinating. And he had so many stories to tell about his 40 years in Nashville—all these fun people he knew. It was really a beautiful time, but it was a terrible time. My marriage ended within a few months of meeting Bil VornDick.”
MacDowell’s divorce from her longtime husband left her reeling. But she says VornDick was kind and compassionate throughout the process, allowing her ample time to heal.
Over the next two years, MacDowell found herself writing many ballads, such as “You’re Not Coming Back” and “One of A Kind.” Working with other songwriters, she also reconnected to her fun side, dabbling in southern rock with “Living for A Saturday Night” and swampy blues for “Light Me Up.”
With these new songs, MacDowell booked her first recording day with VornDick at the infamous Ocean Way studio in Nashville in November 2018. She recorded “Big Old Yellow Moon” alongside seven instrumentalists, including guitarist Chris Leuzinger (Garth Brook’s touring guitarist) and pianist Jimmy Nichols (Carrie Underwood’s recording session leader).
“We recorded seven songs on the first day. And then a year later — because it’s a $10,000 day in Ocean Way, so it was a whole year later when I could afford the next day—we got six songs done,” MacDowell said.
Because of the pandemic, MacDowell couldn’t return to the studio to finish recording until late 2021. And then, another setback occurred as she was finalizing the album with VornDick.
“[VornDick] started sending me these mixes that were like … what is this? What’s wrong here? And then it was six months of what the heck is happening? This is a person I’ve grown to be really good friends with and love, but he’s sending me stuff that doesn’t make sense,” MacDowell said.
“We didn’t find out until July he had cancer. And his doctor said undoubtedly it would’ve been impacting his mental capabilities at least the last eight months prior.”
MacDowell flew down to be with VornDick as soon as she could. In his hospital room, she played guitar at his bedside and met banjoist Béla Fleck and Dobro player Jerry Douglas. Douglas thanked VornDick for putting them and so many other musicians on the map.
Bil VornDick died July 5, 2022, at age 72, just four days after his diagnosis. The last album he worked on was MacDowell’s.
“He literally spent the last hours and days of his life frantically trying to help another producer get my files and my work off of his computer so that this album could be completed,” she said.
For all of these reasons, finally releasing “Big Old Yellow Moon” is a monumental feat for MacDowell. She completed the album with the help of her British/Key West producer and friend Ian Shaw who worked to stay as true as possible to VornDick’s intentions.
While memorializing a difficult chapter of her own life, MacDowell hopes even more that the album will pay tribute to the legacy of VornDick and the beautiful music—full of stories of resilience and life—they were able to create together.
The album’s official release is in April with a preview CD launch concert at the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville on Feb. 17, starting at 7 p.m.
“It’s my favorite venue. It’s so intimate, and it’s all about the music. There’s a real connection with the audience, and it’s always emotional for me to perform there. So, I think there’s no better place to pay tribute to such a great man and for people to really listen to these songs. We’re going to do our best to play them the way they were recorded,” she said.
MacDowell will play through “Big Old Yellow Moon” with her band The Agreeables. The impressive line-up of six DMV musicians includes guitarist Mike Ault and keyboardist Dan Reynolds.
The night will also feature Sela Campbell, a young, emerging country musician from Loudoun who MacDowell believes VornDick would have adored. Campbell will sing “Whiskey Lullaby” in tribute to the connection between Alison Krauss and VornDick. Campbell will also perform her original song “One Track Mind,” co-written with MacDowell, for the first time ever.
“Bil’s last words to me were: ‘Jules, it’s so important to me. Please, whatever you thought you owed me at the end, promise me you’re going to spend it on PR because this is an album we did together. I’m very proud of it, and it deserves to be out there.’”
“You have to be so grateful for the opportunity to work with somebody like that because it’s a whole other level. … We’re very proud of this album, and I think it’s beautifully recorded. I’m very excited to finally get it out there.”
For updates on Juliana MacDowell’s third album, “Big Old Yellow Moon,” go to her website: julianamacdowell.com/. Purchase tickets to her Feb. 17, 2023 CD Launch Concert at the Barns of Rose Hill at barnsofrosehill.org/event/jules-the-agreeables/.
