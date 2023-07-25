Members of the Jingle Jam Band brought a little Christmas spirit to the Loudoun Hunger Relief distribution center recently, presenting a donation from the proceeds from their 2022 concert and performing some carols for clients and staff at the center.
Organizers presented $13,000 to be split by LHR and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. The money was raised from three holiday concerts performed at the Tally Ho Theater in December.
The annual holiday concerts with an all-star band were launched in 2007 and returned last year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The event has always supported the JDRF, but expanded last year to included Loudoun Hunger Relief to provide support to local charities, as well.
Organizers also have teamed up with the Community Foundation of Northern Fauquier and Loudoun County to establish a donor-advised fund with plans to build a $10,000 endowment.
Cal Everett, who was joined by Todd Wright and Prescott Engle, for the pop-up Christmas concert.
He said the group is working to expand the event, perhaps even adding a fourth show this year. Tickets for the concerts typically sell-out within hours.
“We’re looking forward to bigger and better things with the show this year now that we’ve got the partnership with the Community Foundation,” Everett said.
Organizers already are lining up sponsors for this year.
“We start planning in July, because it takes that long to get all the sponsors. We have a lot of them in line now. We have a lot of people who want to be sponsors,” Everett said. “It’s summer, but we’re thinking ahead.”
The concerts are planned for Dec. 8-9, with tickets to go on sale Nov. 4.
For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, go to the The Jingle Jam Band page on Facebook.
To make a donation to the Jingle Jam Fund, click here.
