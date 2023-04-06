On the blustery afternoon of April Fool’s Day, nine contestants vied for the title of Mr. Leesburg at Crooked Run Fermentation’s inaugural charity pageant.
The idea for the pageant spawned at the beginning of the year as a joke between Crooked Run bartender Zeke Mihelcic and other coworkers and regulars at the brewery.
Their idea was to put men through a Miss America-style pageant, complete with costume, talent, and interview rounds. The event would raise awareness and funds for Mobile Hope and LAWS, charities supporting women and at-risk youth.
The event kicked off with the contestants, ranging in age from mid-20s to 60s, walking out on an overhead crossover in Market Station. Meanwhile, volunteer event organizer Jacob Gutwein, husband of Crooked Run manager Abby Devlin, played an original Mr. Leesburg theme song on the keyboard.
Host Zeke Mihelcic introduced the contestants one by one as they descended the staircase and made their first impressions on the judges.
The judging panel consisted of five community members: Jorge and April Esguerra of King Street Oyster Bar; podcast host Casey Davis; Michael Cook, self-described as Leesburg’s resident crossdresser “Wikileaks;” and two with formal pageant expertise. Miss Arlington 2023, Rosie Hartwell, and the Executive Director of Miss Arlington Scholarship Organization, Briana Mendonca, donated their time. The panel used the Miss Arlington judging criterion to make the pageant even more official.
After the introductions came the costume round. Highlights included King Street Coffee barista, Chaz Langston in a mushroom-printed loincloth and satellite harness technician Steve Sabino in a jack-o-lantern suit.
But the real entertainment came from the pageant’s talent round. David Ackbar and Michael Gulino’s choreographed dance routines to Beyoncé and Shania Twain, respectively, were clear crowd-pleasers.
Two contestants chose dramatic recitations of poetry and a speech, and three contestants opted for singing.
Construction management worker Aaron Kilgore donned a Viking outfit and falsetto voice for his operatic piece, and Black Hoof Brewery’s Joshua Rose completed his performance in Scandinavian garb.
Not even the high winds of the day could stop Jared Nichols from performing a song on the guitar—it just took two volunteers to help hold his microphone and sheet music in place.
In other special talents, Nels Nichols attempted to coax his two dogs into howling along to music. And Starbucks manager/Olympic weightlifter Mehdi Fadli displayed his multi-tasking abilities by explaining the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while making Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers for the judges.
The final trial for the contestants was the interview round. Each had to answer two questions: What does Mr. Leesburg mean to you and why are you the most fit candidate? And what specific actions and policies do you believe are the best ways to support and empower at-risk youth and women in the U.S.?
After a break for the judges’ deliberation, it was time to announce the winners.
The judges awarded the runner-up prize to Mehdi Fadli. Then, they bestowed the sash for Mr. Generosity—the contestant who raised the most money for Mobile Hope and LAWS—to Michael Gulino.
But it was 24-year-old cyber security guru Nichols who took the title of Mr. Leesburg. His win earned him a golden crown, a box of goodies from area businesses, a floral bouquet from Far Bungalow Farm, and—of course—the coveted, glittery Mr. Leesburg sash.
In the interview round of the pageant, Nichols said, “[The Mr. Leesburg Pageant is] more than just a competition. I think, if anything else, it’s more about helping out these charities and donating.”
Nichols also advocated giving a voice and spotlight to the at-risk women and youth, as well as more government programs and community donations to support those in difficult situations.
Gutwein said the event raised more than $6,500 for Mobile Hope and LAWS through canvassing and day-of sales. He was pleased by the success of the event and is already working to secure a larger, indoor venue for another Mr. Leesburg Pageant next year.
Winners: Jared Nichols (Mr. Leesburg), Michael Gulino (Mr. Generosity), Mehdi Fadli (Runner-up)
Judges: Michael Cook, Casey Davis, April and Jorge Esguerra, Rosie Hartwell, and Briana Mendonca
Other contestants: David Ackbar, Aaron Kilgore, Chaz Langston, Nels Pearsall, Joshua Rose, and Steve Sabino
