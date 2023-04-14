With a warm weather in the forecast, Leesburg is preparing for large crowds to pour into downtown streets this weekend for the Flower & Garden Festival.
The annual celebration of spring’s arrival features more than 125 vendors who will fill the streets with seasonal blooms, herbs, gardening supplies, outdoor furniture, and more. Festivalgoers—up to 30,000 expected over the two-day event—also will enjoy live music, entertainment and activities for the kids, a beer garden on the top level of the Town Hall parking garage, and an assortment of festival food.
Downtown streets will be closed starting Friday evening as vendors begin setting up landscaping displays and booths and will reopen Sunday night.
Parking will be available in the Town Hall parking garage using the Loudoun Street entrance. Additional parking will be available in parking garages at the County Government Center and the courts complex, as well at Ida Lee Park, where a free shuttle service will run continuously.
The Flower & Garden Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, rain or shine. Pets are not permitted. The event is free and organized by Leesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department, with support from the Leesburg Police and staff from the Public Works and Utilities departments.
For more information, call Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368 or go to flowerandgarden.org.
