Nearly 40 Loudoun farms and agricultural venues will welcome visitors this weekend as the Department of Economic Development celebrates the Fall Farm Tour.
The self-guided tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. An interactive online map is available at loudounfarms.org.
This year, two tour participants will win a VIP Western Loudoun Experience prize pack with a one-night stay in western Loudoun, dinner, wine tastings, tours. To qualify, visitors must scan the QR code on display at each venue. Winners will be chosen at random at the end of the tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.