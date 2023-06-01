Loudoun is glorious in summer. Cloudless blue skies, lush farm fields, seemingly endless views of mountains, valleys and vines. Add in historic villages and trendy towns lined with sidewalk cafes and al fresco bars, breweries and restaurants, and there are few more photogenic regions in America.
But in an age when we’re all photographers and Instagram is our gallery, where to go for the most unique and Instagrammable spots in Loudoun?
Well, start with a mind-blowing view. It is said that at Bluemont Vineyard high on the east-facing slopes of the Blue Ridge, you can see the Washington Monument on a clear day. Snap a shot of that fishbowl sky, Piedmont farms below, a glass of the Ascent red blend in your hand. It will look like you’re in the clouds.
Equally dramatic, but with rolling manicured lawns shaded by giant oaks, are the views from Bear Chase Brewery nearby. Take a shot of yourself on the Adirondacks at the edge of the lawn, open skies beyond, and a glass of the Kodiak Kolsch in hand. Don’t miss the bear’s paw logo on the glass in your photo.
For west-facing sunset views, make your way to the rocks at Bear’s Den Overlook, across Blue Ridge Mountain Road from Bear Chase. Part of the world-famous rollercoaster section of the Appalachian Trail, you are looking down on the Shenandoah River here as it winds its way through a dense green forested valley. Tag your pic #AT or #TheRollercoaster and hiking enthusiasts the world over will see it.
Ready to time travel? Loudoun is dotted with charming villages and historic rural hamlets that seem preserved in Aspic. Post a shot of yourself outside one of the Federal or Greek Revival homes in Waterford, a colonnaded Greek Revival mansion in tiny Unison or the stone 1807-built gristmill in Aldie and your followers will wonder what century you landed in.
Then of course there are those trendy downtowns and atmospheric main streets everyone loves. Middleburg’s Washington Street is lined with chic boutiques befitting the bespoke horse country capital. Post shots of yourself trying on the designer wear at Lou Lou’s, Chloe’s, Zest or Le Boudoir, or strolling past the stone-built Red Fox Inn or King Street Oyster Bar, shopping bags in hand.
County seat Leesburg meanwhile has its share of boutiques and bars but it’s also home to one of the most Instagrammed locations in Loudoun: Sagetopia’s turquoise-colored Discover the Charm mural on Liberty Street with its intricate depictions of historic Leesburg sites. You might also want to post a shot of the spectacular new Journey to Freedom mural on the wall of the Loudoun Museum just around the corner that depicts a Black 19th Century Loudoun landowner and ferry business operator taking a young Black boy across the Potomac.
As for refreshments on hot summer days, head to One Loudoun to post shots of the enormous ice creams at The Yard Milkshake Bar and the custom-made pops and Gelato from Fantasticks. Alternatively, take a picture of yourself on the Washington & Old Dominion cycling trail before replenishing with a cold beer on the deck at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn just off the trail.
Finally, if it’s more upscale treats you’re after, the tacos, tapas and tequila-inspired cocktails at swanky La Prensa in Sterling make for mouthwatering images.
Don’t forget to tag all your images #Love Loudoun.
Happy snapping!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.