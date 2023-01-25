Village at Leesburg will host its annual Ice Festival on Saturday afternoon.
Ice carvers will begin work on their creations Saturday morning, with official festivities for spectators from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28.
Chris Wyer serves as creative director of the event. He is a certified ice carving educator who has been creating works of ice art for more than 25 years. He started his career in the hospitality industry and now works for Ice Lab, a company in the Washington, DC, area that provides cocktail ice and sculptures. He designs ice art ranging from animals and icons to international landmarks. He also practices metalsmithing, jewelry-making and woodworking in his home studio. Wyer will be joined by award-winning ice carvers Connor Shaw and Angelito Baban.
The event also will feature ice skating, interactive ice games, and other fun activities including a face painter, balloon artist, caricature artist and strolling entertainers. An on-site DJ will provide music for the crowd and students from Bach to Rock and the Dance Academy of Loudoun will perform. The Conche will provide a s'mores station and Vino Bistro will offer hot cider. Other Village at Leesburg merchants will have special offers, promotions and giveaways. Special cocktails will be offered throughout the Village and can be taken to go while strolling and looking at the ice sculptures.
Learn more at villageatleesburg.com.
