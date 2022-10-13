The Aldie Mill will back in operation Saturday afternoon as its 2,000-pound millstones are used to grind grain for Mt. Defiance Distillery's bourbon whiskey.
From noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, visitors are invited to learn about the grinding process from Aldie’s miller and his apprentice, and then hear about distilling from Mt. Defiance distillers. Attendees 21 and over will be able to taste Mt. Defiance's Old Volstead Bourbon and even purchase a bottle to enjoy at home.
Distilling spirits from grains such as corn, wheat, rye, and barley is an American tradition that can be traced back to colonial times. Early Scots-Irish settlers in America brought their distilling technology with them.
The event is free, and no reservations are required.
For more information, go to novaparks.com/parks/aldie-mill-historic-park/events.
Aldie Mill is located at 39401 John Mosby Highway.
