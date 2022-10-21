The Town of Hillsboro and the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation will host the annual Bluegrass in The Gap festival with four bands on Saturday.
The free concert kicks off at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 on the grounds of the Old Stone School. Verandah and lawn picnic tables may be reserved at OldStoneSchool.org. Appearing on The Gap Stage from 3 to 10 p.m. will be the Furnace Mountain Trio, The Fret Flatters, Circa Blue and The Carroll County Ramblers.
Food trucks for the day-long music fest are Ford’s Fish Shack and Uncle Fred’s BBQ, along with Moo Thru Ice Cream. The Gap Bar will be serving beers from Old 690 Brewing Company and wines from Doukenie Winery, Walsh Family Wines, Two Twisted Posts and Fabbioli Cellars. Festival vendors will range from fresh farm produce and flowers to art and crafts.
For more information go to oldstoneschool.org.
