If there’s a community that embodies the slogan “think globally, act locally,” it’s the tiny western Loudoun town of Hillsboro.
Hillsboro hosts its second UkraineAid fundraiser Feb. 10 and 11. This weekend’s event entitled “The Art of War” features political cartoons, drawings and other work from noted international, national and local artists.
“We do a lot to support things that are close to us,” said Hillsboro mayor Roger Vance. “We’re looking for more to do to support beyond who we are.”
The project is the brainchild of local artist and arts advocate Anne Weshinskey, who worked with Vance and Loudoun-based political cartoonist Chip Beck to organize the event. The fundraiser features a Friday evening talk from several international artists involved with the organization Blacksmiths Without Borders-Union for Ukraine, which has raised funds for emergency vehicles and protective equipment. Beck also will discuss the role of political cartooning as a tool in wartime. The event continues with an art exhibit and auction Saturday, Feb. 11.
The spark for the event came from Weshinskey’s longtime friendship with Swedish artist Ludvig Ödman and his wife the Ukrainian artist Anastasia Polubotko. Polubotko’s parents, blacksmiths Sergiy Polubotko and Olga Polubotko, were living in Ukraine at the start of the war and have since moved to Brooklyn.
At the start of the war, Ödman began doing small-scale pen and ink drawings daily as a way to process his anger and concern for his wife’s native country and family.
“He was feeling frustrated and didn’t know what to do,” Weshinskey said.
Ödman’s drawings caught on in Europe and he started selling pieces to raise money for relief efforts. Ödman’s pieces ridiculing the Russian invasion helped fund an ambulance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ödman was looking to bring his work, and word about his in-laws' efforts with Blacksmiths Without Borders, to the U.S., and Weshinskey used her local contacts to kick off a U.S. campaign.
Weshinskey knew Hillsboro, with its ongoing commitment to Ukrainian relief efforts and high levels of community engagement, was the perfect place to start. The town hosted a music and arts event last April and raised $20,000 for aid to Ukraine. The town’s ongoing “Eat, Drink and Be Literary” speakers series focuses on history, culture and current events.
“Since [Hillsboro] has a focus on history, you keep the conversation alive. … People are constantly engaged or invited to be engaged in conversations,” Weshinskey said.
Weshinskey and Vance worked together to bring in political cartoonist Chip Beck, who has owned a farm near Hillsboro for 17 years. Beck, a Navy veteran and former intelligence officer during and after the Cold War, said he was immediately alarmed by the Russian invasion and aware of the power of political cartoons and other art in wartime.
“I used my cartooning capability as a weapon with what the Soviets were doing in Africa, Central America and Asia. … When this came up with Ukraine, it made my blood boil.” Beck said. “It really is insidious what Putin is doing. I feel like Europe and the United States and the rest of the world need to do something that we didn’t do as a planet against Hitler when he was building up.”
Beck will discuss the power of the political cartoon during the Friday evening talk, from James M. Flagg’s iconic World War I “I Want You” posters to the World War II experiences that shaped famed cartoonists like Mort Walker and Charles M. Schultz. Beck also has clear memories of how political cartoonists mobilized after 9/11.
“You have two languages—the written language and the visual language. People understand pictures, cartoons,” Beck said. “[9/11] showed me that we had the power to unite cartoonists, whether they were liberal or conservative, left, right, whatever. … I have a feeling that what’s going on in Ukraine is still uniting editorial cartoonists.”
Beck has used his network of contacts from past membership in the Associations of American Editorial Cartoonists and the National Cartoonists Society to organize donations for the HIllsboro art auction. The auction, which kicks off Friday night and runs through Saturday, includes work from Ödman, Beck and Sergiy Polubotko, along with cartoons from Pulitzer Prize-winner Joel Pett, and Kevin “KAL” Kallaugher, Steve Artely, Paul Fell and longtime Loudoun Now editorial cartoonist Stilson Greene and limited editions of works by acclaimed Ukrainian political poster artist Nikita Titov.
For Vance, Hillsboro’s visibility as a community in the middle of a major commuter thoroughfare helps keep the war front and center for residents around the region. The town’s Old Stone School keeps Ukrainian flags flying and has placed a large-scale HOPE sign in front of the school, created by local artist and former Sunset Hills Vineyard owner Diane Canney and painted blue and gold by Beck.
“It’s an eclectic community,” Vance said. ”I think it’s a reflection of how we feel about the world. These things are important. It doesn’t matter where you are or how small you are. We do recognize we sort of have a platform where we can reach people who may otherwise just drive by.”
The ticketed Friday evening talk and silent auction kickoff will include representatives from the Embassy of Ukraine and features beer, wine and a Ukrainian-inspired menu. The exhibition and auction take place Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. with an artists reception at 3 p.m. For Beck, it’s a way for the residents of a small but sophisticated rural town and nearby communities to make a difference in a conflict a world away.
“We’re a small venue compared to the worldwide stage. But if every little community would do something and keep it alive, it's the power of many small steps,” Beck said.
Hillsboro’s “The Art of War” Eat, Drink and Be Literary event takes place Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Old Stone School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and drinks and light fare will be available for sale. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. The “Art of War” exhibition and auction runs Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Old Stone School. For tickets and information, go to oldstoneschool.org.
