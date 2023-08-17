The Town of Hillsboro and the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation will host the Bluegrass in The Gap festival with four bands on Saturday.
From 3 to 10 p.m. the stage at the Old Stone School will feature performances by King Street Bluegrass, Carroll County Ramblers, Furnace Mountain Band and Dunlap & Mabe.
Admission is free. Verandah and lawn picnic tables may be reserved at OldStoneSchool.org.
Food trucks for the day-long music fest are Ford’s Fish Shack., Moo-Thru Ice Cream, Kovi Kitchen, Uncle Fred’s BBQ and Pattie Party.
Also, Old 690 Brewing Company, Two Twisted Post Winery, Doukenie Winery and Walsh Family Wines will be on site.
There also will be pony rides.
For more information go to oldstoneschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.