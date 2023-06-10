A daylong celebration of the Appalachian Trail kicked off this morning in Hillsboro with a ceremony welcoming the town as Loudoun’s newest Appalachian Trail community.
Hillsboro joins Round Hill and Bluemont as Loudoun communities participating in the program of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy with a commitment to help protect the 2,200-mile national scenic trail while promoting sustainable economic development through tourism and outdoor recreation.
Appalachian Trail Conservancy President and CEO Sandra Marra said the AT communities program helps build the hikers’ experiences through support and stewardship.
“They look for more than just the treadway and that 1,000-foot federal corridor. They look for the experience of the Appalachian Trail and that experience includes communities like this. It includes mountains that are uninterrupted with development. It includes the idea of clean water and fresh air as you're walking through those areas. And people then come to these areas to live for those same kinds of treasures,” she said.
“Communities like yours, supporting hikers, offering services really important, but also when you think about mountainside regulations, when you think about smart development and creating communities that are livable, but also compatible with the natural environment—that's what really, really ensures that in the next 100 years, the Appalachian Trail that we know today will be here for those next generations,” she said.
Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Matthew Wells said the town’s support of the AT and of the new Sweet Run State Park to the north will have an important impact. He said every dollar invested in outdoor recreation returns $15 in economic value.
“It connects you all with the powerful economic opportunity—that is Virginia's $22 billion, outdoor recreation economy,” Wells said. “But none of that happens without partnerships. To preserve our natural resources, to sustain that outdoor economy to create an environment that makes people want come on to the trail and to come off the trail in your community. That's bigger than one group, or one agency can do. What it takes partnerships. And so I want to commend you for and the town for taking on this partnership. I think it will pay dividends for you the state has a role to play in that partnership as well.”
Mayor Roger Vance said that, in addition to providing a welcoming stop for hikers, the town wants to play an active role in helping to maintain the trail starting with an important safety improvement at the trail’s Rt. 9 crossing at Keyes Gap west of town.
“I think everybody's familiar with that top of the mountain here at the West Virginia border. It's a pretty treacherous crossing right now and I think it inhibits a lot of local people from going to the use of trail,” Vance said. Talks are underway about building a safer crossing with lights to alert motorists.
“I'm hopeful by this time next year, we're going to have those in place and it will be a much more safer crossing for hikers and for local people just using the trail,” Vance said.
Also speaking at the ceremony were U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), Supervisors Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin), and Potomac Appalachian Trail President Bill Fetig.
Vance said the town’s support is an important investment for the future.
“Everybody needs to understand that we are here temporary. We're stewards here for this time. And really, it's our job to protect it for the next generation,” he said.
The fourth annual Appalachian Trail Festival continues throughout the day Saturday with presentations, kids activities, vendors and live music at Hillsboro’s Old Stone School. For details, go to roundhillat.org.
