Hippogriffs, unicorns and spiders, oh my! Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience opens this weekend at Leesburg’s Morven Park.
The nighttime walking trail inspired by magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films takes you down an illuminated wooded path into the wizarding world of Harry Potter, the boy who lived.
Throughout the 60 to 90-minute walk, guests can interact with characters, stumble upon unicorns and centaurs and a giant spider. They can even conjure their own Patronus and participate in a wizards duel. Just over halfway through the experiene sits the village, where goodies like butterbeer, hot chocolate and meat pies can be purchased.
Heather McGill, producer and director at Unify, a company that specializes in creating large scale visitor attractions, said she loves to watch the faces of guests as they go through the experience.
“For me, being a producer and being able to see guests interact with what we’ve done is really important and watching each kid feel like they are right there in the middle of the action … that is the best bit,” McGill said.
She said after opening an experience in Manchester, England last year the team knew they had to bring it to the United States. She said they were looking at New York and Washington, DC. then fell in love with Loudoun County.
“We discovered Loudoun County and we discovered Leesburg and Morven Park and genuinely, and I mean this genuinely, we could not have found a more beautiful forest to put this experience in,” she said. “Plus, the people of Loudoun County have been so unbelievably welcoming to us, they’ve been helpful and kind and helping us get this experience running.”
McGill, whose family is in England said she was “desperate” to get them here to see Loudoun, especially during the fall.
“As a British person we do not have this, we have autumn but it’s not like this. The woods here the forests here it’s just incredible. I’ve loved being herd during this session,” McGill said.
She said the experience was created during the COVID-19 pandemic and was created to keep guests safe.
“For people who are still a little nervous [about COVID], we are outdoors and you can socially distance throughout the entire experience, so it’s really super safe. It’s a great way to experience the natural environment, the wizarding world and it brings it all together in a beautiful package,” McGill said.
After visiting the Forbidden Forest, guests can donate $1—the cost to plant one tree to One Tree Planted, a nonprofit working to building forests all over the world. Visit onetreeplanted.org for more information.
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience presented by Warner Brothers opens Oct. 29 at Morven Park, 41580 Sunday Morning Lane and runs through January 29, 2023. Ticket prices range from $36-75 for adults and $25-64 for kids depending on the date and time. Parking must be reserved at an extra cost. All ages are welcome.
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience has three other locations worldwide, Cheshire England, Groenenberg Belgium, and Westchester New York.
