On a recent Saturday morning at the new Five Peaks Yoga studio in Purcellville, yours truly was struggling with his breathing and his downward dog, trying not to embarrass himself. The excess food and drink of the holidays had already taken their toll and it wasn’t even mid-December.
Next to me, a new student was having no such problems. Tall and with an immaculate posture, she was gracefully executing handstands, wheels, and mountain poses. She looked about 30. At the end of the class the instructor welcomed her and asked where she was from. “Utah,” she said. “I’m visiting my grandchildren in Round Hill.”
I would have fallen over if I wasn’t already lying slumped and humiliated on my mat.
Perhaps it was the fresh Utah air but whatever her secret, I know I am not alone in wanting a healthier 2023. Fortunately, this being Loudoun, there are multiple pursuits and plenty of outdoor activities to develop a "New You" in the New Year.
Start with hiking. We might not have the canyons and snow-capped peaks of Utah, but we do have the Appalachian Trail. Make your way to Bears Den Overlook off Rt. 7 in the Blue Ridge Mountains and hike the strenuous Loudoun stretch known as “The Rollercoaster.” The rugged, swooping trail leads you 10 miles up and over rocky outcrops and boulders, pine trees overhead, stunning views all around.
Enjoy climbing but want to do it indoors? Summit Ropes in Sterling is the largest indoor ropes course in the U.S., with multiple levels of obstacles for both kids and adults. Modeled after the Angels Landing hike in Zion National Park, try it and you’ll be scaling the Rocky Mountains in no time.
How about biking? There are many cycling trails in Loudoun but the Washington & Old Dominion Trail that perfectly bisects the county is the most scenic. Try the stretch from Leesburg to Purcellville where, after a steep start, it flattens out around Paeonian Springs, grassy fields, horse farms and distant mountains your glorious backdrop. A delicious lunch (try the Ancient Grains Salad with arugula, grapes and goat cheese) awaits you at Magnolias at the Mill at the end of the ride.
Now it’s time for some pampering. Loudoun has its share of spas. OmFLOAT in Ashburn, King Spa in Chantilly and Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg all offer a unique range of treatments from water therapy to basalt steam rooms to hot stone massages. But why not combine a spa experience with healthy eating? Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg recently rebranded itself as an Eastern-influenced wellness destination, its Spa Minérale offering therapeutic massages and bodywork that includes acupuncture and cupping. At the same time its culinary teams collaborate on seasonal menus using local, sustainably grown produce guided by the Five Elements—wood, fire, earth, metal, water—all of which enhance immunity and strengthen the body.
Whatever your goals and ambitions may be for a happy and healthy you in 2023, we know you can find a way to accomplish them in Loudoun.
Have a happy (and healthy) New Year!
