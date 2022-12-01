The Round Hill Outdoors Committee and the Round Hill Arts Center invite artists to participate in the sixth annual Appalachian Trail Art Show. The exhibit will be at the Round Hill Arts Center, running from Feb. 5 through March 12.
The purpose of the show is to broaden public awareness and appreciation of the Appalachian Trail.
Artists are welcome to submit paintings, drawings, photography, fiber arts, stained glass, and sculptures. There is a separate category that welcomes submissions from young artists in grades K-12.
The Appalachian National Scenic Trail was completed on August 14, 1937. This 2,189-mile trail crosses 14 states and hosts an estimated 3 million visitors a year. The exhibit will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the completion of the trail.
Learn more at roundhillartscenter.org.
