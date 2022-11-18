It will look a lot like Christmas on Saturday as the Village at Leesburg celebrates the holidays with a tree lighting, carriage rides, Santa, strolling carolers and more from 4 to 8 p.m.
Attractions include an interactive “Wish Tree,” billed as the only holiday tree of its kind on the East Coast. Wish donations will go to Loudoun Hunger Relief.
Merchants will offer specials and giveaways during the Nov. 19 event.
For a full list of activities, go to villageatleesburg.com\holiday-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.