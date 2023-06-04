The Upperville Colt & Horse Show, the oldest such event in the United States, will mark its 170th year when the top riders and horses gather at the historic showgrounds near Middleburg starting Monday.
The June 5-11 event is a United States Equestrian Federation-designated World Championship Hunter Rider Show. Riders range from amateur to Olympic-level winners. The show draws an audience of 20,000 enthusiasts who come to see world-class riding and enjoy a week of activities that range from tailgating to equestrian art exhibits. The show ends with the popular main Grand Prix event, the $216,000 FEI 4* Upperville Jumper Classic presented by MARS Equestrian.
Admission and parking are free.
For full schedule of events and other details, go to upperville.com.
