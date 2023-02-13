Michigan rapper turned country crossover hitmaker Uncle Kracker will take the stage at Leesburg’s Tally Ho Theater on May 27.
Matthew Shafer got his start in the music business playing turntables in Detroit, landing a spot in Kid Rock’s backing band, Twisted Brown Trucker. He launched a solo career in 1999 and registered Top-10 hits with “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.” He also won acclaim for his collaborations with Kenny Chesney, including a featured performance on the number one hit “When the Sun Goes Down.”
This summer, Shafer will be touring in the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top.
During the Leesburg show, he’ll be showcasing his tried and true hits along with some new tunes. "It's very interactive. It's meant to be a party, and I want everybody involved. Each time we go on stage, I want people to leave smiling,” he said of his live shows.
Tickets for the May 27 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at tallyhotheater.com.
