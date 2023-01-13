The community will gather at the Loudoun County courthouse Monday for the annual celebration honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. starting at 10 a.m.
The theme of this year’s program is “Uncensored History: Embracing the Past, Educating the Present, Impacting the Future.” The 32nd annual event is organized by the newly formed MLK Diversity-Engagement Foundation.
For the Jan. 16 event, participants will march from the courthouse to Frederick Douglass Elementary School for a program that will include remarks by Robin Hamilton and Janet Ford. Hamilton is an Emmy-award winning television host, producer and moderator for town halls and forums. Ford is president of the Northern Virginia Business and Professional Women’s Club as a chapter of The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club and CEO of Leadership with Purpose and Passion.
A livestream of the program, starting at noon, will be available on YouTube at MLKMarchLeesburg.
For more information, go to mlkleesburg.org.
Prior to the march, the Town of Leesburg will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Black History Mural at the Loudoun Museum, starting at 9 a.m.
The mural was proposed by 89 Ways to Give Foundation President Carmen Felder and funded by the foundation. Washington, DC, artist Shawn Perkins painted the mural depicting two notable Loudoun residents, Bazil Newman, a prominent Black landowner and ferry operator, and Leonard Grimes, a Black abolitionist, who helped fleeing enslaved people find safety across the Potomac River along the Underground Railroad.
