Tribute at One Loudoun, a senior living community in Ashburn, held its first Art Expo on Thursday, with four residents showing multiple paintings at the event, which was open to the public.
Barbara Buer, 88, started drawing as a young child. She took up painting around 16 years of age. In the past 60 years, her paintings have been featured in books, magazines, galleries, and private collections. She still paints and sells her work today.
Bahram Moshiri, 90, is a retired heart surgeon who found a love for painting at five years old. As a young man, he combined his passion for art with his interest in medicine by creating illustrations for anatomy books in Iran to earn money for medical school. Today, he has about 200 paintings in apartment at Tribute and his daughter’s nearby home.
“Our residents have really enjoyed sharing their beautiful artwork with friends and family members today,” Community Relations Director Gwendolyn Prisco said. “We have had such a wonderful response to this event that we will definitely do it again, hopefully with even more participants. We love giving residents the opportunity to showcase their talents and great accomplishments.”
Sharon Fuller, 84, started painting as a teenager. “I always liked to doodle as a child,” she said. One of her pieces on display depicts her three children when they were young. She spent a few minutes reflecting on that painting with granddaughter Emma, who lives nearby and came to the Art Expo.
Resident Kathy Pitts also had paintings on display.
Tribute at One Loudoun is located at 20335 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn.
