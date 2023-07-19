The Yächtley Crëw, billed as the titans of soft rock, sails into Leesburg’s Tally Ho Theater on Friday night fresh off the release of their debut EP on Jimmy Buffett’s Mailboat Records.
The seven-piece California band formed in 2017 and built a strong regional following with their world-class musicianship performing soft rock hits from Christopher Cross to Hall & Oates to Toto. It also has toured nationally, including previous performances in Leesburg, while building a fan base of "Crewpies."
The band signed to Mailboat Records last fall and landed a string of regular performances at The Palms in Las Vegas. The new EP, headlined by its first single “Sex On The Beach,” was produced and mixed by five-time Grammy winner Chris Lord-Alge.
The EP, “Seas the Day,” was released on streaming services July 14.
Friday’s concert starting at 8 p.m. at the Tally Ho is the second show on the East Coast swing of the band’s national tour. Tickets are $25-$55.
