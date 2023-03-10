Are you ready for the semiquincentennial?
Perhaps best explained, that’s the nation’s bicentennial celebration 50 years later.
On July 4. 2026, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Independence from Great Britain. Between now and then, community events will highlight the many events led to the Declaration of Independence and establishment of the colonies as a new nation.
Locally, the first of those is planned Saturday at the Loudoun Museum in Leesburg.
Starting at 1 p.m. the Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the establishment of the Virginia Committee of Correspondence. Dabney Carr, a friend of Thomas Jefferson called for the Committee of Correspondence at the House of Burgesses in Williamsburg and the House established the committee on March 12, 1773.
During the event, speakers will discuss the background and impact of the Committee of Correspondence and how the panel reported to burgesses representing Virginia counties, including Loudoun County.
The public is invited.
