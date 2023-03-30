The Hillsboro Players return to the Old School stage this weekend with four performances of “Lifespan of a Fact,” under the direction of Rebecca Baldwin Fuller.
The play follows Jim Fingal, played by Henry Ziegler, a fresh-out-of-Harvard English major, who is assigned by Emily Penrose, the publisher of a prominent but sinking New York magazine played by Danette Illig, to factcheck an essay about the suicide of a teenage boy written by the talented but mercurial author John D’Agata, played by Matt Danielson. What starts professionally quickly becomes hysterical and profane as the three characters explore the truth about facts and fiction.
Performances are Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m., Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Sunday at $5. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Go to hillsboroplayers.org for tickets and details.
