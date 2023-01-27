The Town of Hillsboro and Hillsboro Preservation Foundation are teaming up to raise awareness—and money—for international efforts in support of Ukraine.
UkraineAid23, to be held Feb. 10-11 at Hillsboro’s Old Stone School, will bring in Blacksmiths Without Borders, whose exhibitions and events held in Europe featuring Ukrainian artists, blacksmiths, and children have raised funds for emergency vehicles and protective equipment for communities in Ukraine.
Swedish artist and blacksmith Ludvig Ödman, whose political cartoons on the war have won acclaim across Europe, will be the featured speaker at an Eat, Drink & Be Literary! lecture on the Art of War, on Friday, Feb. 10. An exclusive “American Edition” of his celebrated Ukraine drawings will be on display and will be auctioned after an artist reception on Saturday, Feb. 11, along with an array of works from award-winning political cartoonists.
Last year, just five weeks after the invasion began, Hillsboro’s UkraineAid concert and art auction raised $20,000 to support Ukrainian war refugees.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, to the Old Stone School and The Gap Bar, with artwork on display, providing attendees the opportunity to place a bid or purchase works. The Eat, Drink & Be Literary! Presentation: Art of War, begins a 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $15 at HillsboroPreservation.org., or at the door for $20.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Art of War exhibit and silent auction begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m., with an artist reception starting at 3 p.m. Admission to the exhibit and the auction is free.
For more details, include a preview of the art, go to oldstoneschool.org.
