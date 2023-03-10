Concert Club Passes are on sale now for this year’s Tarara Summer Concert Series.
The packages provide admission to all 19 shows on this year’s schedule along with early admission to the concert grounds and discounts for alcohol purchases. Pass sales will end April 30.
The Saturday evening concerts will kick off Memorial Day weekend and run through September on the outdoor stage at the Tarara Winery near Lucketts.
As usual, the season kicks off with a performance of ’80s hits by The Reflex on May 27. It ends with The New Romance Sept. 30. In between, the lineup includes Def Leggend, Kelly Bell Band, The Classic Rock Experience, Doc Martin and the Flannels, The Legwarmers, HighNoon, White Ford Bronco, The British Invasion, Boat House Row, Groovalicious, So Fetch!, Gonzo’s Nose, Amish Outlaws, Delta Spur, Slippery When Wet, Bruce In The USA, and 7 Bridges.
For tickets, season passes and more details, go to tararaconcerts.com.
