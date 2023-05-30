Tarara Summer Concert Series

Lead female vocalist for The Reflex, Maria Valdez, ends her performance with a powerful pose.

 Mary Everett/Loudoun Now

The Tarara Summer Concert Series, one of the region’s most popular concert series, once again kicked off the summer on Saturday, May 27. More than 2,000 people once again came out to dance the night away to ‘80s hits performed by Reflex. Photos by Mary Everett.

