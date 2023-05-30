The Tarara Summer Concert Series, one of the region’s most popular concert series, once again kicked off the summer on Saturday, May 27. More than 2,000 people once again came out to dance the night away to ‘80s hits performed by Reflex. Photos by Mary Everett.
