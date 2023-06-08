In addition to hosting the energetic blues of the Kelly Bell Band, the Tarara Summer Concert Series on Saturday night also will feature Virginia Tourism’s LGBTQ LOVE artwork at the show as part of a state and local partnership to promote tourism in the commonwealth.
The artwork, which is 16 feet long and more than six feet high, is an extension of the 50-year-old "Virginia is for Lovers" brand campaign.
"Virginia is for Lovers is about doing the things you love to do on a vacation with the people you love most," Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, stated. "We are excited to share the LOVE at the Tarara Summer Concert Series where so many people can enjoy being a part of it, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”
More than 300 permanent LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, are on display in towns, cities and at Welcome Centers across Virginia
Saturday’s show will be the first LGBTQ Pride Night Celebration at the 24-year-old concert series.
“It’s a great way to bring people together to show love for community, photo opportunities to share with family and friends, and to celebrate with live music,” said Rusty Foster, president of Bow Tie Strategies, the company that manages and produces the Tarara Summer Concert Series.
Learn more at tararaconcerts.com and virginia.org/LOVE.
