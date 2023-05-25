The Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg is hosting three national acts during Memorial Day weekend.
Friday night’s show, featuring country music singer-songwriter Kameron Marlowe, already is a sell-out. The North Carolina native gained national attention as a contestant on NBC’s The Voice in 2018 and subsequently moved to Nashville. His 2022 album, "We Were Cowboys," reached #22 on the U.S. country music chart.
On Saturday, Michigan rapper turned country crossover hitmaker Uncle Kracker takes the stage. Matthew Shafer got his start in the music business playing turntables in Detroit, landing a spot in Kid Rock’s backing band, Twisted Brown Trucker. He launched a solo career in 1999 and registered Top-10 hits with “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.” He also won acclaim for his collaborations with Kenny Chesney, including a featured performance on the number one hit “When the Sun Goes Down.” This summer, Shafer will be joining the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top.
Sunday brings Ugly Kid Joe, stopping in Leesburg as part of its first U.S. tour in 27 years. The hard rock band from California is touring following the release of a new album, “Rad Wings of Destiny,” following their double platinum ‘90s albums, “As Ugly as They Wanna Be” and “America’s Least Wanted.”
For details and tickets, go to tallyhotheater.com.
