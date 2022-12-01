Every November, my wife goes Christmas shopping for extended family members. Her siblings, nieces and nephews love visiting Loudoun, so she buys locally made products and gifts for them—anything from cheese, wine and whiskey to jewelry, pottery, clothing and even the occasional wooden spoon. After all, why visit a big box store or a chain boutique when Loudoun is home to all these hand-made products and more?
We even have a campaign for this hyper-local form of shopping: Take Loudoun Home.
“Loudoun has a wide array of products and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the region and we wanted to share the unique parts of the county while helping our small business and rural communities,” said Buddy Rizer, executive director of Loudoun Economic Development which, together with Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, founded the Take Loudoun Home campaign in 2019.
The campaign promotes more than 1,200 farms and businesses in Loudoun, reminding customers that while Loudoun is wonderful to visit, they can also “Take Loudoun Home.”
So, what to buy this holiday season when there are so many local businesses to choose from?
My wife’s sisters are cheese heads so first on her list is fromage. She loves the artisanal Eula Blue goat cheese at Georges Mill Farm in Lovettsville and the creamy camembert and cheddar at Locksley Farmstead Cheese near Middleburg. The latter is part of Chrysalis Vineyards at the Ag District, so she doubles up on bottles of the superb Viognier and Norton. The wine is for her sister in northern California to remind her that Loudoun’s wines are as good as Napa’s.
Of course, there’s no shortage of craft beverages to choose from. A nephew in Boston loves a cocktail so he’s getting bottles of Absinthe and Sweet Vermouth from Mt Defiance Cidery & Distillery, while a beer nut brother-in-law in Connecticut is getting a four pack of You Are Not Alone, the just released American Pale Ale collaboration between 13 Loudoun breweries, the proceeds from which are going to the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Northern Virginia.
How about jewelry for those trendy nieces in Los Angeles and New York City? On the recent Purcellville Artisan Tour my wife bought an exquisite sterling silver necklace and a handmade porcelain pendant from Lori DeMark of DeMarkWare jewelry. Lori’s pieces can also be found at the Clay & Metal Loft in Leesburg where my wife has her eye on Amy Mason’s wheel-thrown stoneware wine cups. They’re sure to look gorgeous on her sister’s holiday dinner table.
As for that well-traveled sister-in-law in New Jersey, she’s getting a box of Chinese Organic Lapsang Souchong from Purcellville’s Dominion Tea and some scented Loudoun wine candles from Very Virginia, the iconic local gift store on Leesburg’s King Street, now in its 16th year of operation.
I may also buy one the wooden hand-painted Loudoun County hometown signs they have in the back room. A reminder to relatives over the holidays to come and visit us in “Lovettsville, Loudoun County.”
Check out the Take Loudoun Home online holiday guide at loudounfarms.org/take-loudoun-home.
