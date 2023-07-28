The Sterling Playmakers community theater group opens its summer family musical, “HONK!,” tonight staring a three-weekend run.
The award-winning adaptation based on the classic Hans Christian Anderson tale “The Ugly Duckling” features music by George Stiles and Books and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe and provides a family-oriented message about acceptance and being yourself.
The production, directed by Liz Mykietyn and produced by Lora Buckman, features Henry Waldrop as the Ugly Duckling, Jane Waldrop as momma Ida, Keith Flores as father Drake, and Juliet Marsh as Penny.
Performances are July 28-30, Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Dominion High School, 21326 Augusta Dr. in Sterling. Tickets are $20 general admission, and available online at sterlingplaymakers.org or at the door.
