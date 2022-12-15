Grammy-winning alt-rockers Soul Asylum will be coming to Leesburg’s Tally Ho Theater stage for a special acoustic show.
The Feb. 8 concert is part of a short East Coast tour featuring founding member Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith performing stripped-down versions of their classics and new songs.
These intimate shows will be filled with music, storytelling, and likely many of Pirner’s dad jokes, according to the band’s announcement. Living Colour frontman Corey Glover open the shows.
2023 marks the 30-year anniversary of the band's triple platinum-selling “Grave Dancers Union.” Columbia Legacy Records recently released a deluxe edition of the remastered album in its entirety, along with rare GDU-era bonus tracks sourced from various compilation albums, soundtracks, and single B-sides. In addition to the band’s original compositions, the bonus tracks showcase Soul Asylum covers of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing”, Smokey Robinson’s “The Tracks of My Tears”, Victoria Williams’ “Summer of Drugs” and William Bell’s “Everybody Loves a Winner.”
