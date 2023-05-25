Round Hill’s annual Hometown Festival returns Saturday with a full day of family activities.
In addition to the event’s traditional staples—including a 5K race, parade, pie-eating contest, downhill derby, and live music—this year’s program includes a special tribute during the Memorial Day ceremony.
The town will formally dedicate the first memorials included in its Veterans Memorial Paver program. Installed at the park’s flagpole, the pavers honor individuals from the Round Hill community who served or are serving in the United States Armed Services. Each year newly engraved pavers will be installed prior to the wreath being laid at the hometown festival.
The Memorial Day program begins at 10:45 a.m.
For a full schedule of events, go to the the festival website.
For more information on the memorial paver program, go here.
