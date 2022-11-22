Rock Ridge High School Performing Arts will perform “Big Fish, The Musical!” Dec. 1-4.
Written by Daniel Wallace, the play tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman living life to the fullest. Edward shares “fantastical” stories from his life to the delight everyone around him, except his son Will. Will is a journalist who values “journalistic truth” and facts. Will is trying to understand the truth behind his father’s seemingly tall tales as he and his wife prepare for the birth of their first child.
Big Fish features Andrew Takachxyz as Edward, Kaia Green as Sandra, Bradley Schraa as Will, and Emily Gruessing as Josephine. The creative team includes Javaria Sohail (Costume Designer), Jack Capobianco (Lighting Designer), Zehra Hassan (Sound Designer), Danny Fortuno (Scenic Designer), Annabelle Monte (Special Effects Designer), and a professional orchestra led by Arjun Tarafdar.
Big Fish the Musical! Is directed by Tony Cimino-Johnson, a MFA candidate in theater education at Mississippi University for Women. Cimino-Johnson was recognized as an International Inspirational Theatre Educator of the Year and Virginia's Theatre Teacher of the Year from the Educational Theatre Association.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the cast and crew for Big Fish. Their creativity, ingenuity, and passion for the performing arts is visible throughout this production. I am excited that our show debuts during the holiday season–a perfect time to reflect on family relationships and what matters most in life,” Cimino-Johnson said.
The play runs Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn.
Tickets are available at rrpa.booktix.com.
