Overcoming hardship, building relationships, tense family dynamics. Potomac Falls brings to life a beautiful story depicting the hardships of Helen Keller and her teacher Annie Sullivan through their fantastic production of The Miracle Worker.
Originally a teleplay written and adapted by William Gibson, The Miracle Worker tells the life story of inspiration Helen Keller and her teacher Annie Sullivan. After opening in 1959 at the New York City playhouse, the show received five Tony nominations and four wins including Best Play.
When she was only 10 months old, young Helen went blind and deaf, leaving her family in devastation, Growing up, Helen faced many struggles as her entire family was of seeing and hearing. Helen's parents, lacking the knowledge to properly teach their daughter, bring in Annie Sullivan, a previously blind teacher. Despite the many challenges thrown their way Annie works hard to help the young Helen discover her true potential in life.
Leading the cast was the incredibly talented Lauren Quick as Helen Keller. From the moment Quick stepped on stage, she did a phenomenal job portraying relationships with each and every character. Quick delivered a strong emotional performance throughout the show, getting the audience to feel sympathy for the young Helen even when she was being a brat. Even more impressively Quick's strong character physicality allowed for the audience to understand Helen's struggles even without words.
Another notable performance was that of Lauren Ignazzitto as Kate Keller. Ignazzitto did a spectacular job of portraying a mother who is clearly struggling, but still holding out hope. From the moment Ignazzitto stepped out on stage as Kate she caught the eyes of many.
Contributing to the show as a whole was the fabulous crones ensemble and Jimmie Sullivan (Landon Ulrich). Ulrich's portrayal of Jimmie commanded the stage with a strong performance both emotionally and physically. Specifically after intermission, Jimmie and the crones opened the second act immediately catching the audience's eyes with their vague yet creepy performance.
From the moment the audience walks in, they are greeted with a spectacular set made by Kara Adamson, Sophie Castillo, Hali Moe, and Konduaba Esi-Quansah. The dynamic set was elegant, while it also allowed the audience great visualization and brought to life the idea of a family home. Working hand in hand with the set was the fantastic props made by Avery Ebert, Joseph Ernest, Kylie Lewandowski. From the working water spout to the full dinner table. Ebert, Ernest, and Lewandowski brought the aspect of family meals to life on stage. None of this show would be possible without the spectacular direction of the student directors Tony Marshak and Austin Taylor. Throughout the entire show the characters show off the clever blocking of Marshak and Taylor. All the little details such as the use of actual sign language to the physical altercations on stage show the clear effort put into all the research done by not only Marshak and Taylor, but the entire cast and crew.
From the opening moment Potomac Fall's production of The Miracle Worker left the audience in awe with its deep emotional performance leaving the audience walking away wanting more.
[This review of the Feb. 24 performance of The Miracle Worker at Potomac Falls High School is part of a series published in a partnership between Loudoun Now and The Cappies, a writing and awards program that trains high school theater and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders.]
