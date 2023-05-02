Flashing lights, groovy tunes, and totally radical enthusiasm surely made the audience of Stone Bridge High School's Footloose: The Musical thankful that good times aren't outlawed in northern Virginia.
Originally a film from the 1980s, Footloose is the story of a Chicago teenager named Ren McCormack who moves to the small town of Bomont, Texas, where dancing is illegal. Determined that "Dancing Is Not a Crime," Ren seeks to change the minds of the adults in Bomont and encourage every left foot in the town to start grooving while finding love and friendship along the way.
Stone Bridge's production was kicked off with a bang. A robust student-dominated orchestra opened the show with power, and a wild spotlight circled the crowd cleanly until stunning student vocals opened the show with the song–you guessed it–"Footloose." The show was technically complex and well-executed throughout, and Stone Bridge had no shortage of theatrical talent to stand toe-to-toe with its technical components.
A natural energy fuse on stage was Ayden Brook, who played the leading man Ren McCormack. Brook's vocal, dancing, and acting talents were all evident in his performance as he moved smoothly across the stage, clearly attuned to the music. Especially in the song "I Can't Stand Still," Brook expertly released Ren's passionate energy in well-timed pockets. Additionally, Brook's comedic timing, facial expressions, and humorous interactions with the other actors made for a well-rounded performance of musical success and lovable theatrics.
The female voices of Footloose were all but unheard and were a shining example of the performance's musical success. Lydia Rouse, playing Ren's love interest Ariel, and Emma Kleinhans, playing Ariel's friend Rusty, both had exceptional vocal abilities. Rouse's powerful belt truly did justice to the 80s classic "Holding Out for a Hero," which was partnered with keen lighting maneuvers and a student-made fog machine. And though not playing a leading character, Kleinhans' stunning vocal range and stamina shook the house in her rendition of "Let's Hear it For the Boy."
Performing opposite Kleinhans' character Rusty, was Ian Brown in the role of Willard Hewitt. Playing a man of few words, Brown was still able to tickle the audience's funny bone and help Ren McCormack learn some important life lessons in his funny and vocally-skilled song "Mama Says (You Can't Back Down)." Ren's mother, played by Sianna Eaves, also brought a brief, but skillful performance to the show. In addition to her sweet singing voice, she presented a comedic but not shallow character, and executed a pleasant balance between friendship and firm motherly love with Ayden Brook in the role of Ren.
Stone Bridge's performance had an advanced air thanks to the technical departments. Whether it was the dramatic, but well-incorporated fog, the colorful and flashing lights used between clean set changes, or the modest, but entirely effective framework sets themselves, Stone Bridge's tech crews themselves earned a spotlight.
Having offered a truly entertaining performance, succeeding in both theatrical and technical categories, the only thing from Stone Bridge's performance of Footloose: The Musical that should be illegal is the amount of talent packed into their show.
[This review of the performance of the April 29, 2023, Footloose at Stone Bridge High School is part of a series published in a partnership between Loudoun Now and The Cappies, a writing and awards program that trains high school theater and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders.]
