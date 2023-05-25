The party gets going Saturday evening at Tarara Winery as The Reflex celebrates the hits of the 1980s.
The May 27 show kicks off the 24th annual Tarara Summer Concert Series, which features 19 weekly performances through Sept. 30 on the winery’s outdoor stage.
Attendees are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and chairs, or they may partake of one of the food trucks on site. No outside alcohol is permitted per ABC regulations, but there is plenty of wine to purchase, and beer from Loudoun Brewing Company is available. In addition, families and businesses may rent the private tents for birthday parties, reunions, girls/guys nights out, and/or company picnics or celebrations.
The series offers a wide range of musical performances. This year’s lineup also includes Def Leggend, Kelly Bell Band, The Classic Rock Experience, Doc Martin and the Flannels, The Legwarmers, HighNoon, White Ford Bronco, The British Invasion, Boat House Row, Groovalicious, So Fetch!, Gonzo’s Nose, Amish Outlaws, Delta Spur, Slippery When Wet, Bruce In The USA, and 7 Bridges, and The New Romance.
For tickets and more details, go to tararaconcerts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.