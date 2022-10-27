Discover Purcellville’s popular Halloween block party will be held Saturday evening at a new location this year.
Starting at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Re-Love’s store at 701 W. Main St. the event will offer an evening of family fun, including children’s activities, food, a beer garden, and a costume contest with $2,500 in prize money.
Costumes will be judged in five divisions starting at 5:30 p.m.: age 0-5, age 6-12, age 13-17, adults, and, of course, pets. The event concludes with the judging for the grand prize of $500, expected to be around 8:30 p.m. No preregistration is needed.
Learn more at purcellvillehalloween.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.