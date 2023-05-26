The Purcellville Cannons will play an exhibition game against the National Native American team, the Life Warriors, on Tuesday night at Fireman's Field.
The Warriors team is comprised of players from Native American tribes and communities across the United States.
"This exhibition game will be a great opportunity for our fans to see some of the best up-and-coming players in the game, and to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our country,” said Purcellville Cannons Director of Operations Jim Singhas.
The Cannons are a member of the collegiate Valley Baseball League. The team is made up of college players from across the country who are looking to develop their skills and gain experience playing at a high level of competition.
Tickets for the exhibition game between the Purcellville Cannons and the National Native American Team will be available for purchase at the gate on the day of the game. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Cannons’ season opens June 1 with a home game against the Front Royal Cardinals and runs through July 23.
For more information about the Purcellville Cannons, including the team's schedule and roster, go to purcellvillecannons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.